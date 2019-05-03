NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins pole at Dover

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 3, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

After closing the month of April with a win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Chase Elliott kicked off May with a pole at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. A record-setting lap of 21.692 seconds/165.960 mph in single-car qualifying Friday gave Elliott the pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400, his second pole of 2019 and the sixth of his career.

“The corner speeds are just so high,” Elliott said. “There’s just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I feel like we’ve been carrying. But it was a lot of fun. Our NAPA Brakes Chevy was good right there. It’s always nice. This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful. Today was one of those fun ones.”

Elliott was one of five drivers to surpass the previous Dover qualifying record set by Brad Keselowski in 2014. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron qualified second to give HMS a front-row sweep.

“Team Hendrick one-two was awesome. Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car has been working hard,” Elliott said. “ opefully, we can back it up on Sunday.”

Chevrolet claimed the top-three positions on the Dover starting grid with Kyle Larson qualifying third and four positions inside the top-five with a third Hendrick driver, Alex Bowman, qualifying fifth.

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano qualified fourth.

Byron was the fourth driver to make a qualifying attempt in NASCAR’s return to single-car, single-round qualifying. Larson went out 20th in the qualifying order and was the second driver to surpass Keselowski’s record. He and Byron made up the provisional front row until Elliott went out 30th, knocking Byron over a spot and kicking Larson back to the second row.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway:

