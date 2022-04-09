NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott wins pole at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT



With a 19.694-second/96.151 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Friday evening, Chase Elliott claimed the pole for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. It’s his first pole of the season.



“Obviously, practice went by quick. But just trying to dive through all of the little nuances of this car, how it’s different and how we want to attack that for tomorrow,” Elliott said. “I think the overall feel here is pretty similar to what it’s been in the past. It seems like the shorter tracks, the cars have a pretty similar sensation to what the last generation car had. It has just a little different way of getting there with setups and some of the fine details.



“Overall, I think it’s fine. There are certainly going to be challenges tomorrow for us and I’m sure for everybody. Hopefully, we can try to make the right decisions to hopefully have them impact us the least. We’ll see.”



Elliott will share the front row with Aric Almirola.

Elliott advanced to the final round of qualifying by posting a top-five lap in group two of the first round. He was fourth in the group that was dominated by Fords. Elliott was the only non-Ford driver to advance to round two from the second group.



Group two also was significantly faster than group one. Kevin Harvick, who posted the fastest lap among group one drivers in round one with a 19.778-second/95.743 mph lap, wouldn’t have even advanced to round two had he posted the same lap in group two. Instead, he would’ve only been seventh fastest among group-two drivers.



Cole Custer led group two with a 19.724-second/96.005 mph lap in the opening round.



“It was an awesome day,” Custer said. “I think we made some great adjustments during practice, and now, it just comes down to what you have in the race and figuring out kind of how the track is gonna change and what you’re gonna fight on the long runs. I think we have some ideas to make a few adjustments for that but, overall, just great speed in the car. I just wish I was just that little bit better. I think I could have had a shot at it. If I would have done things a little bit different, I would have had a shot at it.”

Custer qualified third in round two to share row two on Saturday’s starting grid with Chris Buescher. William Byron qualified fifth.



Harvick was sixth in round two to take the corresponding starting spot. Christopher Bell qualified seventh, the only Toyota driver to advance to round two and qualify inside the top-10. Kyle Larson qualified eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and Todd Gilliland 10th.



A.J. Allmendinger was sidelined for qualifying after his car failed inspection three times. Engineer Michael Brookes was ejected and Allmendinger will have to serve a pass-through penalty after starting in the back.



