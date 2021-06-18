NASCAR Cup: Chastain’s crew chief fined

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 McDonald’s Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Phil Surgen, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of driver Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been fined $25,000 by NASCAR because of an issue with an aero duct discovered during inspection prior to the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13.



Because of the issue, Surgen was ejected ftom the TMS pit and garage areas, and Chastain started in the back for the Open. Chastain still managed to win the first stage to advance to the All-Star Race.



The Texas weekend also included a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Taylor Moyer, crew chief on the No. 8 JR Motorsports team of Josh Berry, was fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut after that race.



NASCAR’s weekly penalty report following the Texas race weekend also included the indefinite suspension of Matthew Moermond for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Moermand is listed as Technical Director and an engineer for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



