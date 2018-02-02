NASCAR Cup: Chevrolet, Kyle Larson continue to shine on day two of Vegas test

By AMANDA VINCENT

The new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car was the star of the show, again, Thursday on the second day of a two-day organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sixteen Cup Series teams/drivers participated in the test.

Kyle Larson Larson turned in the top laps times, overall, both test days that were each split into two sessions. His 191.259 mph lap during the Thursday afternoon session was the fastest lap turned in over the course of the two days of the test. He was fastest on Wednesday with a 188.403 mph lap in that day’s morning session.

“I feel like it was a good test and nice to know that we have a lot of speed still in our cars with all the changes and the new Camaro ZL1, so we will see how it goes when we get to Daytona and on into the season at the 1.5-miles and stuff,” Larson said.

Chevrolet drivers/teams posted the top-three laps Wednesday, with William Byron leading the morning session with the second-fastest lap, overall, for the day and Ryan Newman turning in the third-fastest lap. Newman was second, overall, to Larson on Thursday.

“I don’t know if you can read too much into it, yet,” Larson said. Just have to wait and see. You don’t really know what everybody has here.”

Teams participating in the test include Larson and his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team, Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, Ryan Newman with the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team, Kurt Busch with the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, Erik Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team, Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team, Kasey Kahne with the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team, Darrell Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team, Paul Menard and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford team, Chris Buescher and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team, Ty Dillon and the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team and Cole Custer with the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford team.

Drew Herring, Justin Allgaier and David Ragan are driving test cars for the three manufacturers, with Herring driving for Toyota, Allgaier for Chevrolet and Ragan for Ford.

Each full-time Cup Series organization was allowed to send one of its teams to the test.

The Cup Series will race at LVMS twice in 2018, first on March 4 for the third race of the season, and, again, to begin the playoffs on Sept. 16. The season will officially begin with the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

