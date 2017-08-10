NASCAR Cup: Chevrolet moves to Camaro for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chevrolet drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will pilot Camaro ZL1s in 2018, the manufacturer revealed during a media event in Detroit on Thursday. The Camaro ZL1 will replace the outgoing Chevrolet SS next season.

“Chevrolet, Camaro and ZL1 are all synonymous with winning, both on and off the track,” GM Global Product Executive Vice President Mark Reuss said. “We are thrilled to run Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, with the time-honored and track-tested ZL1 badge, and we’re just as excited for our drivers, teams, fans and customers.”

The manufacturer had to find a replacement for the SS in the Cup Series for next year, because it is ceasing production of its SS model this year. The SS was the Chevrolet badge in the Cup Series since 2013, when it replaced the Impala.

Chevrolet also has Camaros in competition in a NASCAR national series. The Camaro SS is the badge the manufacturer races with in the Xfinity Series. The Camaro SS has been in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

“Racers have long relied on Camaro to win races and championships in amateur and professional sports car and drag racing, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chevrolet Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Vice President Jim Campbell said. “We look forward to racing the Camaro ZL1 in the premier Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”

When it hits the track next year, the Camaro ZL1 will join the Ford Fusion and Toyota Camry in the Cup Series.

“The new Camaro ZL1 is a great looking race car with a lot of heritage behind it, which will make it a big hit with fans,” seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who participated in the car unveiling, said. “And as someone who’s enjoyed the ZL1 on the street, I’m really looking forward to getting this new race car on the track.”

