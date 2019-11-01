NASCAR Cup: Chevrolet switches its Camaro model for 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chevrolet is changing the Camaro model of its NASCAR Cup Series racer for the 2020 season, making the move from the Camaro ZL1 to the Camaro ZL1 1LE for next season, the manufacturer announced yesterday. The change comes despite NASCAR’s plan to introduce a new generation of Cup Series car the following season.

“The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup,” Chevrolet US Vice President of Performance Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car.”

In a press release from Chevrolet, the Camaro ZL1 1LE is touted as the “fastest, most track-capable production Camaro, ever.”

The 2019 season is only the second for the Camaro ZL1 in the Cup Series after Chevrolet transitioned its series teams from its SS ahead of the 2018 season. Chevrolet teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue to use the Camaro SS, as it has since 2013.

In its first year with the Camaro ZL1, Chevrolet drivers combined for four wins. Austin Dillon won the season-opening Daytona 500, and Chase Elliott won three other races. This year, Chevrolet drivers have combined for seven wins. Elliott has, again, won three races. Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Justin Haley (an Xfinity Series regular) and Kyle Larson each have one win.

