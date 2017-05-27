NASCAR Cup: Chevrolet to announce SS replacement in August

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chevrolet plans to announce what name plate will adorn its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car during a press conference at GM Global Headquarters in Detroit on Aug. 10. The manufacturer distributed a “save the date” notice via email to members of the motorsports media on Friday.

Chevrolet’s SS model is the inspiration for the current Cup Series car, but the manufacturer plans to cease production of the SS at the end of 2017. The Chevrolet replaced the Impala in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013.

Popular speculation has pointed toward either an Impala return or the Malibu replacing the SS next year. Chevrolet also fields cars in NASCAR’s other two national series, Xfinity and Camping World Truck, running the Camaro in the Xfinity Series and Silverado in the Truck Series.

Chevrolet won four of the first 11 races of 2017, with two of those wins coming from Jimmie Johnson and one apiece for Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

