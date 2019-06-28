NASCAR Cup: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Chicagoland Speedway race weekend culminates in Sunday’s running of the Camping World 400 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It’s the first race of a 10-race stretch to end the 26-race regular season.

Heading into the final 10 races of the regular season, Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated 2019, so far, winning 10 of 16 races. JGR driver Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Camping World 400. His teammate, Martin Truex Jr., won two-straight Chicagoland races in 2016 and 2017. Busch leads active drivers in Chicagoland Speedway wins in the Cup Series with three.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race. Qualifying for the Camping World 400 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is expected to take the green flag soon after 3 p.m. Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway:

