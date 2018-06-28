NASCAR Cup: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The upcoming NASCAR weekend at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Overton’s 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It’s the 17 race of the 36-race regular season after Chicagoland was moved from a date in September to a July date.

Reigning Cup Series champion and winner of last weekend’s race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway heads into Chicagoland as the two-time defending winner of the Overton’s 400 as winner of Chicagoland races in 2017 and 2016.

Thirty-nine drivers/cars are on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for a non-traditional 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, following the weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below is the entry list for Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway: