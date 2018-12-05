NASCAR Cup: Chip Ganassi makes Kurt Busch hiring official

By AMANDA VINCENT

After months of speculation and rumors had Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in place of Jamie McMurray for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, CGR made Busch’s hiring official Tuesday. Busch’s longtime sponsor, Monster Energy, will make the move with him from Stewart-Haas Racing to Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I am tremendously proud to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and the prestigious group of alumni,” Busch said in a press release from CGR. “Along with Monster Energy, winning races and competing at the highest level it’s what we are all about. Ganassi’s forward thinking approach is why I have decided to commit all my years of Monster Energy Cup experience to CGR. Let’s win; let’s have fun.”

McMurray has been offered a leadership role within Chip Ganassi Racing, along with a ride for the 2019 Daytona 500 on Feb. 17 and, possibly, a handful of other races. McMurray, though, hasn’t announced the specifics of his future in NASCAR.

“I had opportunities to drive (for other team)]; they just weren’t opportunities I wanted,” McMurray said at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. “I was fighting for one of the (open) rides. There was a point that, honestly, I looke at it, and I was like, “I don’t know that I want them to call me back.’ I was fighting, because I thought it was the right thing to do, but I wanted to drive (for Ganassi). I like this team, and I have so much history. I didn’t want to bounce somewhere else for a year and be unhappy.”

Busch drove the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet-turned-Ford for five years, joining the team ahead of the 2014 season. During that time, he won six races, winning at least one race each season. His latest win came in August 2018 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Busch announced his departure from SHR via Twitter on Sunday.

The 2019 season will be Busch’s 20th in the Cup Series. After running seven races in 2000, he went full-time Cup racing in 2001. Before joining SHR, Busch raced for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing. He won the 2004 series championship as an RFR driver. In 648-career Cup Series starts, he has 30 wins.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).