NASCAR Cup: Chip Ganassi Racing discusses options with Danica Patrick

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick announced during the Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-finale that 2017 was her last of full-time racing. She did, though, announce that she would run the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500 in the Cup Series and return to the Verizon IndyCar Series to run the 2018 Indianapolis 500 next May.

“I’m going to do the Daytona 500 next year and the Indy 500, so I’m really excited about that,” Patrick said. “I think it’s going to be a great way to cap it (racing career) off.”

Patrick didn’t announce for what teams she’d be racing in either event, implying that those details had yet to be ironed out.

According to an NBC Sports report, Chip Ganassi, who fields entries as a car owner in both NASCAR and IndyCar, confirmed he had met with Patrick to discuss running Daytona and Indy for him. He said, though, that negotiations weren’t very far along.

“Obviously the business side of the deal has to work, Ganassi told NBC Sports. “I just learned about all this yesterday. That’s what has to be worked out. I’m a long way from saying, ‘Yes, I can do that.’”

Like Ganassi, Roger Penske also owns teams in both NASCAR and IndyCar, but Patrick is open to running the races for different teams.

