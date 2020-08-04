NASCAR Cup: Chip Ganassi Racing names new crew chief for No. 42

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 02: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Sport Clips Toyota, races Matt Kenseth, driver of the #42 Clover Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Phil Surgen will be Matt Kenseth’s crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team for the remainder of the 2020 season. Surgen replaces Chad Johnston. CGR has not revealed Johnston’s status with the team.

“Phil Surgen has been named crew chief for the No. 42 team at Chip Ganassi Racing, beginning this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and for the balance of the 2020 season,” a statement from CGR read. “Surgen, who is currently a race engineer on the No. 42 team, has been with the team since 2016.”

Surgen was a fill-in crew chief for Larson on the No. 42 team in 2016, resulting in a third-place finish at Michigan International Speedway.

Johnston also joined CGR in 2016, arriving there from Stewart-Haas Racing, to be crew chief for Kyle Larson on the No. 42 team. Larson was fired by the team during NASCAR’s 10-week coronavirus-related break from action, because he used a racial slur that was caught in an online stream of a sprint-car iRacing event.

Johnston has seven wins as a Cup Series crew chief, six of those with Larson and CGR. The No. 42 team has struggled, though, since NASCAR’s return to racing and Kenseth’s hiring. Kenseth was hired before the resumption of racing and is slated to finish the 2020 season with the team.

With Kenseth behind the wheel, the No. 42 has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 16 races. The No. 42 finished 37th, out of 38 cars, Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon after causing three cautions in short succession.

