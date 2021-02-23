NASCAR Cup: Chip Ganassi suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series team owner Chip Ganassi has been suspended from one Cup Series race and fined, $30,000 for violating one of NASCAR’s COVID-19 rules. As a result of the suspension, Ganassi will not be allowed into a credentialed area for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He will, however, be able to watch from a suite or the track’s grandstands with a paid ticket.

The suspension and fine were issued to Ganassi after he brought a guest into a restricted area at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway as it hosted the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona road course Sunday.

NASCAR has loosened its COVID-19 regulations in 2021 to allow team owners into track garage and pit areas. In 2020, owners were only allowed into suites at race tracks.

Ganassi owns the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Kurt Busch and the No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain. The penalties do not affect the race teams. They will be allowed to compete in Sunday’s race at Homestead.

NASCAR also issued $10,000 fines to Adam Stevens, crew chief on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Jeremy Bullins, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Brad Keselowski, for one loose lug nut on each car. Bell won the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253, and Keselowski finished fifth.

