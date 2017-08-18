NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher continues relationship with JTG-Daugherty Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chris Buescher has signed a multi-year contract with JTG-Daugherty Racing to continue driving the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beyond 2017, according to an announcement Friday from the race team.

“I’m happy to continue driving for JTG-Daugherty Racing,” Buescher said. “I can’t thank Tad, Jodi, Gordon and Brad (team owners) enough for the opportunity to join this team. We built our team from the ground up this season, and I’m really thankful to be able to continue that in the 2018 season and beyond. We have so many great partners on board, and I’m really looking forward to building upon that.”

Buescher is in his first year with JTG-Daugherty, moving there from Front Row Motorsports during the 2016-2017 offseason as a driver under contract with Roush Fenway Racing. With the addition of Buescher, JTG-Daugherty expanded to a two-car operation, adding Buescher’s No. 37 livery to the No. 47 Chevrolet driven by A.J. Allmendinger.

“Chris has been a great addition to the JTG-Daugherty Racing family,” car owner Tad Geschickter said. “We’re extemely proud of what he has accomplished this year, and we’ve learned a lot from him and the No. 37 team. We’ve got some of the best brands in the business supporting us, and you couldn’t ask for more. We’re truly blessed and really excited for the future with Chris in the No. 37.”

Buescher is in his second full-time season of Cup Series competition. He came to the series fresh off an Xfinity Series championship in 2015. He has three top-10s so far for JTG-Daugherty, with a season-best sixth in the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 13. He posted his first, and to this point only, series win in a rain-shortened race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last year.

