NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher, Erik Jones lose car chiefs at Pocono

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones and Chris Buescher will be without their car chiefs for Sunday’s Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Jones’ No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Buescher’s No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet each failed inspection twice prior to qualifying Saturday. Sunday’s race is an impound race, meaning teams aren’t allowed to work on their cars between qualifying and the race, so there will not be another inspection before the race.

Jones qualified four and Buescher 24th. They still will start the race in those positions, as the issues with their cars were remedied before qualifying.

Also worth noting, the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota of Matt DiBenedetto will start the Pocono 400 in the back, despite qualifying 22nd, because of an engine change.

