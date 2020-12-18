NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher gives Next Gen spin at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Testing of the Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series continued Tuesday and Wednesday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Chris Buescher behind the wheel of a “P3” prototype.

The Daytona test was the first for the car on a superspeedway, and according to a NASCAR.com article, a goal of the test was establishing a baseline speed for single-car runs. NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst said a target speed was reached early in the test.

“We did that early in day one, then spent the rest of the test trying some new things on steering and also doing some ride-height sweeps just to get some sensitivities in the car to ride height,” Probst said. “Nothing surprising, and all good as far as the development of the car.”

This week’s test at Daytona follows two days of testing at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last month — one day on the facility’s Roval (oval/road course hybrid) and another day on the 1.5-mile oval. Two cars, driven by Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr., participated in Charlotte testing, making those tests the only tests of the Next Gen car, so far, with multiple cars on the track at the same time.

“Obviously, Daytona single-car is not the most fun kind of testing, but a lot was learned,” Buescher said. “I’m glad I did it, even if it’s as little as going back and looking at the car we have at Roush that we’ve been working on and sitting in and trying to figure out what we feel like is the right thing to do from my input where the pedals and stuff need to be. Definitely a good test for me. I’m glad I got to drive the thing before we start testing late next year. I’m glad I got the opportunity.”

The Next Gen car is expected to make its competitive debut in 2022. The new car originally was expected to be introduced in 2021, but a break in testing because of the coronavirus pandemic prompted NASCAR to delay the debut by a season. Testing of the new car began in October in 2019.

