NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher on pole for second Michigan race

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

An inversion of the top-20 finishing order in the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday puts Chris Buescher on the pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400, the second race of a weekend NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Buescher fined 20th in Saturday’s race.

Buescher will share Sunday’s front row with Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing teammate of Saturday race winner Kevin Harvick. Bowyer finished 19th in Saturday’s race.

“We got back in traffic in the final stage and were really loose,” Bowyer said. “You don’t want to be in the back at this place, it was like gridlock. We ran well early, got some positions in overtime today and we start second tomorrow so I’m optimistic.”

Harvick will start 20th Sunday as a result of his race win the day before.

After finishing second to Harvick on Saturday, Brad Keselowski will start 19th Sunday, sharing the 10th row with Harvick.

After the top-20 inversion, positions 21st through 39th on starting grid mirror those finishing positions from Saturday’s race.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

