NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher on pole for second Pocono race

By AMANDA VINCENT



The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the second of a two-race weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, will start with Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell on the front row. Buescher will start on the pole after finishing 20th in the first race of the weekend, the Pocono Organics CBD 325, on Saturday. McDowell was 19th in Saturday’s race.



“Track position is very important here at Pocono,” Buescher said. “So we knew how important picking that 20th spot up was, and I was very pleased we were able to get the position. We’ll come out here tomorrow, start on the front row and see if we can’t make some noise with this Acronis Ford.”

The top-20 starting positions for Sunday’s race are an inversion of the top-20 finish of Saturday’s race. As a result, Saturday race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th Sunday, sharing row 10 on the starting grid with Kyle Busch. Busch will start 19th after a runner-up finish Saturday.



“Yeah, starting 20th is going to be super difficult here,” Bowman said. “We’ll have a good pit stall, so that will be good. But we know we’re going to have a fast Ally Camaro. We know we’re going to have good pit stops, good strategy. I think Greg’s (Ives, crew chief) strategy was pretty on point today. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to go try to beat that 5 car (Kyle Larson) again.”



Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell will start in the second row on Sunday, followed by Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in row three.



While the top-20 starting positions Sunday are the result of an invert, the back half of the starting grid is not. Starting positions from 20th back mirror finishes from Saturday’s race. For example, Austin Dillon will start 21st Sunday after finishing 21st Saturday.



Several drivers, including Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfrdo, Cole Custer and Chastain, will give up their official positions, dropping to the back to start Sundays race after going to backup cars because of crash damage sustained in Saturday’s race.