NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher replaces Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Chris Buescher will replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 17 RFR Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. RFR will part ways with Stenhouse at the end of the 2019 season.

Buescher’s move to the No. 17 car marks a return to Roush Fenway. Hedrove for RFR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2011 and 2015, running full-time in the series in 2014 and 2015. He was the 2015 Xfinity Series champion. After his title-winning season, Buescher moved to the Cup Series to drive for Front Row Motorsports through a deal with RFR. He, then, moved to the unaffiliated JTG-Daugherty Racing ahead of the 2017 season.

“We are certainly excited to have Chris back in the fold at Roush Fenway Racing,” Roush Fenway Racing co-owner Jack Roush said. “He has a long history with our organization, and we’ve always been a big fan of Chris and his racing style. We have watched his progress with great interest over the last couple of seasons, and we are looking forward to having him in the No. 17 as we continue to grow our program next season.”

Buescher has one-career Cup Series win, coming in 2016 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Stenhouse has been with Roush Fenway Racing throughout his NASCAR national-level career. After a stint in the Xfinity Series that included two-consecutive championships in 2011 and 2012, he was promoted to the Cup Series to drive the No. 17 in 2013. In 248-career Xfinity Series starts, Stenhouse has two-career wins, both coming in 2017 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“We can’t say enough about Ricky and his contributions to Roush Fenway Racing,” Roush said. “We’re proud to have been a part of Ricky’s development from ARCA to Xfinity and, ultimately, the Cup Series. He has served as a great representative to our partners, while helping to accumulate numerous accolades, wins and multiple championships on the race track. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

