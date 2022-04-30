NASCAR Cup: Chris Buescher wins first pole

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Chris Buescher claimed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday with a 22.479-second/160.149 mph lap at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He’ll start first for Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400 after being the only driver to run a lap in excess of 160 mph in the 10-driver second round of qualifying Saturday.



“That was obviously an awesome start for our Fastenal group and pretty cool for RFK to get our first pole, my first Cup Series pole,” Buescher said. “It might be my first NASCAR pole, I don’t think I ever got one in the Xfinity Series, either.”

Buescher will share the second row of the Dover starting grid with Denny Hamlin.



Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott were group leaders in the opening round of qualifying, with Chastain posting a 22.423-second/160.549 mph lap among group one qualifiers and Elliott leading the second group with a 22.467-second/160.235 mph lap in round one. Elliott qualified fourth in round two for an all-Hendrick Motorsports row two, joining third-place qualifier Kyle Larson.



Chastain wound up seventh after fifth-place Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman, the third of four Hendrick drivers, in sixth.



The remaining HMS driver, William Byron, didn’t make a qualifying attempt and will, therefore, start in the back. After a practice crash, Byron missed qualifying as his team prepared the backup car for Sunday’s race.



Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez qualified eighth, putting both of the team’s cars in the top-10 for the start of Sunday’s race.



Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified ninth and Kyle Busch 10th.



Below, is the starting grid Duramax Drydene 400: