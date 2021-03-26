NASCAR Cup: Chris Windom makes debut in dirt race at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series’ foray into dirt racing for the first time since 1970 with the running of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway is bringing out road course ringers. Among them is reigning USAC Midget champion Chris Windom. Windom will make his Cup Series debut Sunday from behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

“I’m very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR,” Windom said. “Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool. Hopefully, my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate.”

Windom’s dirt racing experience includes NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2017 and 2018, resulting in a best finish of 14th in 2018. In all, Windom has five-career Truck Series starts to his credit for Mittler Brothers Racing and DGR-Crosley.

Windom’s seven ARCA Menards Series starts include four on dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, also in Illinois. He posted a career-best ARCA finish of third at Springfield in 2011.

Windom also is one of only seven drivers to claim the USAC Triple Crown with championships in all three of USAC’s national divisions — Midget, Sprint Car and Silver Crown.

“Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him race and, hopefully, bring home a good finish.”

The starting grid for the Food City Dirt Race will be set by four 15-lap qualifying heats Saturday. Windom is slated to start third of nine drivers in the final heat. With 39 drivers attempting to qualify for the Food City Dirt Race, all who contest heat races Saturday will advance to the main.

