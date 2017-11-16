NASCAR Cup: Christmas card photo on line for Kyle Busch at Homestead-Miami

By AMANDA VINCENT

For Kyle Busch, more than a second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship will be on the line in the 2017 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He’ll also be racing for a Christmas card photo.

Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, tweeted Thursday that she would use a Homestead victory lane photo on the family Christmas card if Busch wins the race, which would also give the driver the 2017 Cup Series title.

“Just told Kyle if he wins the championship I will use a Victory Lane photo for our Christmas card instead of doing a family shoot. He said that’s actually the most incentive he has to win. #christmascards #Doesntlikepics,” Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) tweeted.

Busch is one of four Championship Four drivers vying for the 2017 championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The others are Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. Like Busch, Harvick and Keselowski also are past champions.

Busch has five wins this year, three of those coming in the playoffs. He has one win at Homestead-Miami, the win that sealed his 2015 championship. He has one other top-five at the track — a fourth-place showing in 2012.

