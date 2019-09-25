NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell move to Leavine made official

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 31: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 McCall’s Supply Ruud Toyota, stands on the grid driver of the #1 Baby Ruth Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Leavine Family Racing announced that Matt DiBenedetto wouldn’t driver its No. 95 Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, speculation ran rampant that Christopher Bell would move from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the No. 95 LFR Cup Series entry through a deal with Joe Gibbs Racing. Leavine Family Racing made that move official on Tuesday.

“It’s the pinnacle of motorsports in the United States of America,” Bell said. “If you talk to anybody, any kid, their dream, if they dream of racing, is to run in the Cup Series in NASCAR. It’s a dream come true for me. I say it’s a dream come true for me, but whenever I was a kid in Oklahoma and I started dirt track racing, I didn’t see how it was possible to get there, just because I was a dirt-track driver, and that’s all I knew. I honestly didn’t think it was possible to get to the Cup Series, and now, here I am today, and it’s just, it’s pretty surreal.”

Bell will bring sponsor Rheem and crew chief Jason Ratcliff from his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in the Xfinity Series to the LFR No. 95 next season. For Ratcliff, the move will be a return to the Cup Series. He’ll replace Mike Wheeler on the No. 95 team, who moved from JGR to LFR.

“I’m really, really excited about making the next step here at LFR, and I’m hoping that we can get it kicked off on the right foot,” Bell said. “I think having Jason along beside me is going to be a huge; it’s going to be a really big advantage having Jason with me. He’s a great crew chief. He’s got a lot of experience with veteran drivers, and we got to start our communication process in the Xfinity Series together, so there’s nobody else I’d rather go with than him.”

Bell has been with JGR since beginning his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, moving there from Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series program, owned by JGR driver Kyle Busch. After winning the Truck Series championship with KBM in 2017, his second full-time season in the series, he went full-time Xfinity Series racing. He has 15-career Xfinity Series wins, seven of those coming this season.

The deal that puts Bell in the No. 95 next season also strengthens the alliance between Leavine Family Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. LFR entered into its alliance with JGR ahead of the 2019 season with LFR made a manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Toyota, but this season, that alliance hasn’t been as strong as the alliance the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing had with JGR. FRR won the 2017 Cup Series championship with Martin Truex Jr. as driver and an alliance with JGR. Truex has since moved to JGR. Leavine Family Racing owner Bob Leavine said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday that the strengthened alliance will be more in-line with the alliance Furniture Row had with JGR.

