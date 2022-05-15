NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell on Kansas pole

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 14: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 14, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



With a 30.071-second/179.575 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Sundday’s AdventHealth 400. It’s Bell’s third-career pole and third pole of the season, tying him with Ryan Blaney for the most poles, so far, in 2022.



“We have everything we need to win the races, that is for sure,” Bell said. “Our cars are super-fast. I feel like I’ve been driving pretty well, especially the last couple of weeks, specifically. We just have to maintain our track position. We’ve really struggled on pit road, and that’s one of the reasons why we are not contending for wins. If we can get our pit road struggles underhand, then we are going to be a contender for sure.”

Bell was the last of the 10 drivers to post a qualifying lap in the final round of qualifying and knocked Tyler Reddick from the provisional pole, moving Reddick over to the other front-row starting spot.



“Any car you drive here, you can’t really drive it flat across (turns) three and four, especially that high,” Reddick said. “I’m just so used to it getting a little tight landing into three. I just lifted a little bit too much, and as soon as I got there, I kind of hated myself for lifting as much as I did. I could have run a little faster lap through three and four. But all-in-all, our No. 8 Bet MGM Chevrolet has been great.”

Bell was the only driver to surpass the 179 mph mark in Saturday’s qualifying session, and he managed to do so in both rounds. His 30.079-second/179.527 mph lap was tops among the second group of drivers in the second round. Other drivers advancing to round two from the second group included Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Austin Cindric.



Reddick was fastest among the first group in the opening round with a 30.388-second/177.702 mph lap. Other drivers advancing from the first group included Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Blaney.



In round two, Larson and Cindric claimed second-row starting spots, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to make qualifying attempts after practice crashes.



Below, is the starting grid for the AdventHealth 400: