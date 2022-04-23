NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell on pole at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Christopher Bell poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



With a 52.927-second/180.927 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Christopher Bell claimed the pole for Sunday’s Geico 500. It’s his second-career pole and second pole of the season, making him the second repeat pole winner of 2022.



“There is not much to say about the lap, just a lot to say about Toyota, TRD, the engine package they brought here, and the cars assembled at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing),” Bell said. “This number 20 group did a really good job. They gave me the best car in the field today, so hopefully we can keep it going and keep it up front tomorrow.”

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers swept the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Bell sharing the front row with teammate Martin Truex Jr.



Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five in the 10-car round two of Saturday’s qualifying session for top-five starting spots Sunday.



Bell also was fastest in the opening round of qualifying, leading a Toyota sweep of the top-four in the round.



Also advancing to round two and claiming the sixth through 10th positions on the race starting grid were Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., and Tyler Reddick.



The top-10 starting spots all were claimedby Toyota and Chevrolet drivers — five of each. Joey Logano was the fastest Ford qualifier in 13th.



Below, is the starting grid for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: