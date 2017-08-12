NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell on standby for Denny Hamlin at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

After taking runner-up honors in the LTi Printing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, Christopher Bell is sticking around at the track as Denny Hamlin remains on baby watch for the second race weekend. Hamlin and longtime girlfriend Jordan Fish are preparing for the birth of their second child.

Hamlin has made arrangements to leave MIS if he gets word of Fish going into labor before the checkered flag of Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. If he leaves the track, Bell will drive the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Hamlin’s place. Hamlin also plans to leave if Sunday’s race gets underway and he gets word of a Fish labor mid-race. If that happens, a mid-race driver change from Hamlin to Bell will take place.

If Bell climbs into the car for Sunday’s race, it’ll mark his Cup Series debut. If he is in the car at the at the start of the race, he’ll receive credit for running the race, but if Hamlin starts the race and gives way to Bell during the race, Hamlin will receive credit for wherever the car finishes as the driver who started the race in the car.

Bell prepared for his possible Cup debut by making a few laps behind the wheel of the No. 11 during Cup Series practice Saturday.

Bell drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. He leads the series in points and wins with four trips to victory lane, so far, this season.

Regan Smith was on standby to substitute in the No. 11 the previous race weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International but wasn’t needed.

