NASCAR Cup: Christopher Bell wins in Loudon

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 17: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem/WATTS Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell claimed his second-career NASCAR Cup Series win, his first of the season, Sunday in the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He became the 14th different race winner, so far, in 2022 with 6 races remaining in the regular season.

“That one was much needed right there,” Bell said. “It was a hell of a race from my viewpoint. We were all running different lines. That was a blast.”

Chase Elliott finished second, 5.7 seconds behind Bell, four his second-consecutive top-two finish.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished third and Martin Truex Jr. was fourth to join Bell in giving Toyota three finishes inside the top-five. Kevin Harvick finished fifth.

Truex dominated the first two-thirds of the 301-laps, leading a race-high 172 laps, but lost the lead through pit strategy during the ninth and final caution of the race for Todd Gilliland on lap 205. After a two-tire stop, Truex restarted fourth behind three drivers, led by Kurt Busch, who opted to stay out.

“Just put on two tires and got in a bad spot on the restart,” Truex said. “I got put three-wide and the 22 (Joey Logano) didn’t get going and I was on the inside behind him. I tried to shove him to get him going and get us going, and Harvick made it three-wide and put us in a bad spot. And just my car was terrible on two tires and couldn’t go anywhere. Just should have put four tires on, I guess.”

Elliott got by Busch for the lead on lap 247, and Bell took his race-winning lead on lap 260. After staying out during the final caution, Busch pitted from the third position under green on lap and finished 10th.

“I just need to do a better job, again,” Elliott said. “The same conversation as Road America, unfortunately. I feel like it was a poor run of execution on my end throughout that last run. I feel like it took me awhile to get past Joey (Logano) and the No. 45 (Busch), and I had to run a little harder than I wanted to. I got in front of those guys, just made a couple of mistakes and couldn’t get much breathing room. Christopher did a good job. Congrats to those guys. They’ve been close to winning, so that’s cool.”

Truex’s dominance included stage wins on laps 70 and 185. After starting on the pole for the first time since 2018, he led the entire opening stage.

Joey Logano was the second leader of the race through pit strategy during the fourth caution of the race for an incident involving Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell and Harrison Burton on lap 89.

The first on-track pass for the lead came on lap 121 when Truex retook the lead from Logano.

Other early-race cautions included one for a Kyle Busch spin on a lap-78 restart and an incident involving Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon, B.J. McLeod and Josh Bilicki on lap 5.

The yellow flag was more prominent in the longer second stage than in the first. Ryan Blaney crashed just before the halfway point of the 301-lap race, and Chase Briscoe spun on the restart from the Blaney caution, just past halfway. A second Kyle Busch spin resulted in the seventh caution of the race on lap 163.

Like Logano before him, Burton led laps by staying out during the caution that followed stage two. Briscoe also was one of three drivers who stayed out and took the lead on the lap-193 restart.

Truex retook the lead on lap 198.

Other top-10 finishers included Denny Hamlin in sixth, Brad Keselowski in seventh, and Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in eighth and ninth.