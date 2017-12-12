NASCAR Cup: Circle Sport, TMG go separate ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Circle Sport and The Motorsports Group (TMG), two race teams that merged for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season are splitting back up, according to an announcement from Circle Sport owner Joe Falk on Monday, reported by Jayski.

“We wish them the best”, TMG owner Curtis Key Sr. said. “I will continue on this journey and look to rebound for 2018.”

The No. 33 Chevrolet of Jeffrey Earnhardt was fielded through the joint effort between the two organizations in 2017. Earnhardt had Eddie Pardue as crew chief late in the season. Pardue will remain with TMG in 2018, but the team is looking for a driver and sponsors. Details surrounding Circle Sport and Earnhardt’s futures are not clear at this point.

Earnhardt competed in 34 of the 36 races in 2017, with best finishes of 26th in the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

