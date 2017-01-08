NASCAR Cup: Circle Sport, TMG merge

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Falk and Curtis Key Sr. have merged their Circle Sport and TMG (The Motorsports Group) racing operations to form Circle Sport with TMG, or CS/TMG. The newly-formed race team will be led by Falk and will make its home in the former TMG race shop. The team will field the No. 33 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.

“It’s great to join forces with Curtis Key,” Falk said. “I’ve known him for a very long time and know we share the same feelings about racing.”

For the 2016 season, Falk merged his Circle Sport team with Leavine Family Racing, and under the banner Circle Sport-Leavine Family Racing, ran a No. 95 Chevrolet entry, driven primarily by Michael McDowell. Falk left the Leavine organization at the end of the 2016 season and took his charter with him. CS/TMG will utilize that charter. Leavine Family Racing has since obtained a charter elsewhere.

Prior to merging with the Leavine organization last season, Falk’s Circle Sport team fielded the No. 33 at the Cup level.

Pat Tryson will be crew chief for the No. 33 CS/TMG Chevrolet in 2017. A driver, though, has not yet been named. Tryson previously was with TMG, as he was with the organization when it transitioned to the Sprint Cup Series from the Xfinity Series in 2015.

Gary Showalter, also already familiar with TMG, will be the General Manager at CS/TMG. He joined TMG in 2005 when the team was a competitor in the Camping World Truck Series.

