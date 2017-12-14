NASCAR Cup: Circle Sport, TMG split leaves Jeffrey Earnhardt without ride

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Earnhardt signed a contract extension with Circle Sport-TMG in October to continue as driver of the No. 33 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, but the Joe Falk-owned Circle Sport has split from The Motorsports Group (TMG), leaving Earnhardt without a ride for next year, despite the extension he signed about two months ago.

“Well this comes as a shock to me just as much as everyone else but hey like your parents always tell u don’t cry over spilt milk one door closes for another to open so let’s see what’s behind this door #NeverGiveUp #comeback #aintscaredofhardwork thanks for everyones support,” Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) tweeted.

TMG plans to continue Cup Series competition next season. In its announcement of the split, TMG said it would retain Eddie Pardue as crew chief but it was searching for a driver and sponsor for 2018. Meanwhile, Falk’s racing future is unknown.

Earnhardt had primary sponsorship from Hulu for his stint as driver of the No. 33 in 2017. Details of the driver-sponsor relationship also are unknown at this time.

Hopefully @Hulu stays with this kid. If they paired with a @Team_FRM (Front Row Motorsports) or someone like that it would be a solid union,” Earnhardt’s uncle Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) tweeted.

Since Dale Earnhardt Jr. specifically mentioned Front Row Motorsports, it may be worth nothing that organization parted ways with one of its 2017 drivers, Landon Cassill, at season’s end.

Jeffrey Earnhardt competed in 34 of the 36 races in 2017, with best finishes of 26th in the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

The 2017 season was the only season for the merged Circle Sport-TMG effort.

