NASCAR Cup: Circuit of the Americas may appear on 2021 schedule

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has yet to release the 2021 schedules for its three national series, but The Athletic is reporting that changes to the NASCAR Cup Series for next year will include the addition of the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas. The date for COTA will come from Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, approximately 220 miles away.

According to the story, to make up for the loss of one of its two yearly Cup Series races, Texas Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup All-Star Race exhibition event. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway hosted the All-Star Race in 2020, as it was moved from its traditional home of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR has declined opportunities to comment on the reported move of a points-paying race from Texas to COTA and the move of the All-Star Race from Charlotte to Texas, even though yearly schedules for the upcoming season usually are released earlier in the year than now. One change the sanctioning body has confirmed, though, is a return to the Nashville, Tenn., area in 2021 with the addition of Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon, Tenn.

Circuit of the Americas has never hosted an official NASCAR event.

