NASCAR Cup: Clash entry list released

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has released the entry list for the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race, scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Seventeen teams/drivers are entered. They include:

Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet)

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford)

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota)

Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Martin Truex (No. 78 Toyota)

Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Twenty drivers are eligible for the 2018 Clash, with other drivers eligible including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick. Earnhardt retired from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of last season, and Kenseth does not have a ride for 2018. Danica Patrick is competing in the Feb. 18 Daytona 500 in a one-off deal with Premium Motorsports but will not compete in the Clash.

Drivers are eligible for the 2018 Clash if they were a 2017 Playoff driver, won a Cup Series pole last year, previously won the Clash or previously won the pole for the Daytona 500, provided they competed in the Cup Series full-time last year.

The 2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash will consist of 75 laps — 25 laps and 50 laps segments, separated by a competition caution. The starting order will be determined by a blind draw.

The Clash will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

