NASCAR Cup: Clash moves to road course, Speedweeks schedule condensed for 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 09: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Busch Clash will move to the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course for 2021. Also, the 2021 race will be held on a Tuesday night, Feb. 9, as NASCAR condenses its Daytona Speedweeks schedule.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Development Ben Kennedy said. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”

The Clash will run the same course as the Rolex 24 at Daytona. All other NASCAR-related events will remain on the DIS oval.

“Busch Beer is excited to play an integral role in this historic shift for NASCAR and its fans,” Anheuser-Busch Vice President of Psrtnerships, Beer Category and Community Nick Kelly said. “Moving the Busch Clash to Daytona’s road course will differentiate the event from every other race during Daytona Speedweeks and drive even more attention to the first NASCAR Cup Series race of 2021.”

Front-row qualifying for the Daytona 500 will move from the Sunday prior to the Daytona 500 to the Wednesday before the 500, Feb. 10, while the Bluegreen Vacations Duel to determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 starting grid will remain on Thursday, Feb. 11. As in previous years, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will kick off its season on Friday night, Feb. 12, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series to follow on Saturday, Feb. 13, and the Cup Series closing out the week with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Also worth nothing, the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona will move to Saturday, Feb. 13, in 2021 for a doubleheader day of racing with the Xfinity Series.

