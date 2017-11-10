NASCAR Cup: clinch scenarios for Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three of the Championship Four berths for the Nov. 19 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway already have been claimed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., leaving one spot available. Five drivers — Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson — will by vying for that remaining spot Sunday in the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Any of the five would claim the final spot with a win at Phoenix.

Keselowski heads into the race at PIR, provisionally in the final advancing position. If a non-playoff driver or Busch, Harvick or Truex wins Sunday, Keselowski would advance by earning 37 points at Phoenix, regardless of the performance of the other playoff drivers not locked into the Championship Four.

Already on the outside looking in, aside from a Phoenix win, the other four drivers’ advancement chances are dependent on Keselowski’s Phoenix performance and, possibly, the performance of other playoff drivers not already a lock for the final-four. Hamlin is the driver closest to knocking out Keselowski and getting in on points, 19 points behind Keselowski. Blaney is next in line, 22 points out of advancement territory.

“We beat him (Keselowski) by 15 points last week, and he only finished two spots behind us, so I mean it’s possible for sure,” Hamlin said. “It just depends on how the first part of the race plays out, honestly.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are seventh and eighth among the remaining eight playoff drivers and are far enough back that their chances of advancing without winning at Phoenix are slim. Elliott is 49 points behind Keselowski, while Johnson is 51 points out.

“Our task at hand is pretty simple, we have to win the race to move on next week; everybody in here knows that,” Elliott said. “We know that and we are going to try to attack the weekend as best we can.

