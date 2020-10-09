NASCAR Cup: Clint Bowyer announces retirement

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 PEAK Throwback Ford, give a thumbs up to fans from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Clint Bowyer will retire from full-time competition as a NASCAR Cup Series driver at the end of the 2020 season, the driver revealed on Twitter (@ClintBowyer) on Thursday. He will transition into a broadcasting career, joining the NASCAR on FOX team in 2021.

“Just like my driving career, I will be part of a great team and organization with great teammates,” Bowyer said of his broadcasting opportunity. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

Bowyer has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2006, when he was promoted to NASCAR’s premier series from the NASCAR Xfinity Series by Richard Childress Racing. Since then, he also has driven for teams including Michael Waltrip Racing, HScott Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing. He has been the driver of the No. 14 SHR Ford since 2017, taking over the seat vacated by Stewart-Haas co-owner Tony Stewart upon his retirement as a NASCAR driver.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized these opportunities are few and far between, and when they come around, you must recognize them. Just like the days before I got the call from R.C. (Richard Childress) standing in that Ford body shop, I’ve been racing throughout this year wondering, ‘What’s next?’”

Bowyer has 536-career Cup Series starts, to date, with five races remaining in the 2020 season. He has 10 wins, the first coming in 2007 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and the most recent in 2018 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He has won races for three different Cup Series teams — RCR, MWR and SHR.

Bowyer also has wins in both the Xfinity and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He was the 2008 Xfinity Series champion in a season he raced full-time in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

“I’ve sat in race cars prepared by some of the very best men and women the sport has to offer for world-class organizations,” Bowyer said. “Sharing victory lane with the people representing Richard Childress Racing, Kevin Harvick Inc., Michael Waltrip Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing is what it’s all about.”

Below, is the complete statement Bowyer shared on social media:

