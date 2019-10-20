NASCAR Cup: Clint Bowyer extends relationship with SHR

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 04: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford, climbs into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 04, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Clint Bowyer will remain as driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, as the driver has signed a one-year extension with the team.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer said ahead of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony (Stewart) and Gene (Haas, SHR co-owners). They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ‘em.”

Bowyer joined Stewart-Haas ahead of the 2017 season. He struck a deal with SHR ahead of the 2016 season to replace Tony Stewart in the No. 14 after Stewart’s retirement from competition as a NASCAR driver after 2016. Bowyer spent the 2016 season with HScott Motorsports after his previous team, Michael Waltrip Racing, shut down at the end of 2015. Bowyer began his Cup Series career with Richard Childress Racing, where he also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” Stewart said. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car, and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Two of Bowyer’s 10-career Cup Series wins have come since joining SHR, both in 2018. Through the first 31 races this season, he has seven top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. He has made the playoffs each of the last two seasons and heads into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway 11th in the points standings.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).