NASCAR Cup: Clint Bowyer on pole in Fontana

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 29: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush\HAAS CNC, poses with the pole award after qualifying for the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 29, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Clint Bowyer will start the Auto Club 400, the third race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season and second of three races that make up the West Coast swing, from the pole Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., after posting a 40.086-second/179.614 mph lap during qualifying Saturday.

“Certainly, that is where you want to be,” Bowyer said. “Honestly, I didn’t really see that in the car. We didn’t run a qualifying lap yesterday (in practice). We made some changes in happy hour and the car kind of woke up and showed some speed, but honestly, we were kind of focused on downforce and doing what we needed to do in traffic. That being said, that thing rocketed to the top, there, and he told me the lap time and I was like, ‘Damn, I think that is on the pole.’”

Jimmie Johnson, a California native and six-time winner at ACS, was the 37th of 37 drivers to make an attempt in Saturday’s qualifying session and barely missed knocking Bowyer from the provisional pole with a lap time just 0.007 seconds slower than Bowyer’s lap of record. As a result, Johnson will start alongside Bowyer on the front row Sunday.

“I wish we were one spot further ahead, and clearly, off turn four, there, I ran a little more distance to the start finish,” Johnson said. “It is such a fine balance to try to understand how much you can open up and let the engine run. Clearly, I did too much, but that’s just the competitor in me.

Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch claimed second row starting positions, and Bowyer’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Three of the four SHR drivers qualified in the top-10, with Aric Almirola in sixth.

The top-three drivers all posted lap times over the 179 mph mark.

Although only 37 cars made qualifying attempts, 38 entered the race and will be on the starting grid Sunday. Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Saturday, so he was not allowed to make a lap in qualifying and will start the race last. Car chief Blake Harris also was ejected from the ACS garage and pit area.

“I guess we failed a small spot on the body the first time through and, then, fixed it, came back and, then, got into the LIS roulette game. Chased that around a few times, and here we are.”

Kyle Busch was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in 17th and the only driver from the Toyota camp in the top-20 by the end of the qualifying session.

Other drivers qualifying in the top-10 included Joey Logano in seventh, Michael McDowell in eighth, Kyle Larson ninth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

