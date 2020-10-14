NASCAR Cup: Clint Bowyer taken to care center after Roval race

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 19: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was treated at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway infield care center Sunday after the Bank of America Roval 400 at the CMS Roval. Bowyer was taken to the care center after slumping to the pavement, against his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, after climbing out of his car after the race.

“I’m good,” Bowyer said, as quoted by an SHR representative. “Was definitely out of gas. Another couple three laps, and I’d have been on the ground after the race, crappie-flopping’. Self-inflicted. I shouldn’t have knocked the power steering out.”

Bowyer sustained damage to his car and lost power steering in the final 40 laps of Sunday’s race. He finished 10th after leading nine laps. Despite the top-10 finish, he was one of four drivers eliminated from the 2020 Cup Series playoffs at the Roval, ahead of the round of eight, or third round, scheduled to get underway Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Bowyer recently announced that he would retire from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the season.

