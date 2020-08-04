NASCAR Cup: Clint Bowyer’s crew chief suspended for first Michigan race

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JULY 15: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has issued a one-race suspension to John Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Clint Bowyer in the NASCAR Cup Series, for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Klausmeier will be able to return to the No. 14 pit box at MIS, though, for Sunday’s race there, the second race of a weekend Cup Series doubleheader at the track.

The suspension is a result of the No. 14 Ford having two lug nuts loose or missing at the end of the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The rules infraction also resulted in a $20,000 fine.

SHR Competition Director Greg Zipadelli will be Bowyer’s crew chief for the first race at Michigan on Saturday. Zipadelli is a two-time Cup Series championship crew chief, winning titles with Tony Stewart at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2002 and 2005.

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford of NHMS race winner Brad Keselowski, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of rookie Tyler Reddick each had a single lug nut improperly secured after the race in Loudon. Their respective crew chiefs were each fined $10,000.

Klausmeier’s suspension was the third suspension from the Michigan race weekend. Jerry Baxter, crew chief for Bubba Wallace on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team, and Ryan Sparks, crew chief on the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford team of Corey LaJoie, were suspended from the Michigan race, because their cars had improperly mounted ballast (weight), discovered during pre-race inspection. Those rules infractions also resulted in the teams and drivers losing 10 owner and driver points.

