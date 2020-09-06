NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer 2020 Rookie-of-the-Year

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the only 2020 NASCAR Cup Series rookie to make the playoffs, Cole Custer already has locked up 2020 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

“At the end of the day, I guess we won, but I don’t know,” Custer said. “I’m not the most confident guy out there that’s gonna say I’m better than all those guys. I know that all of us have been pretty competitive this year, and I think we’ve all made big strides. It’s just a matter of we won at Kentucky. I don’t know what to tell you, so we were Rookie-of-the-Year. It’s tough to swallow, I guess, for some people, but it is what it is. I’m gonna be proud of it, and I think our team should be proud of it. I think we’ve shown that we can compete and we can have good finishes, so it’s just a matter of being consistent and putting it all together.”

Other members of the 2020 Cup Series rookie class included Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, Brennan Poole and Quin Houff. Before the points reset for the playoffs, set to get underway Sunday with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Custer was third among this year’s rookies in the driver points standings, behind Reddick and Bell. But with none of them in position to make the playoffs on points, Custer leap-frogged his two fellow-rookies by being the only one among them to win, doing so at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in July.

“It’s huge to be able to race against those guys,” Custer said. “Tyler, Christopher, John Hunter, I think we all made huge strides this year, and were all fairly competitive. It was definitely cool to be able to race these guys for the last five to 10 years and to move up to the Cup level together and have that battle still kind of going on was really cool.”

Custer was 21st in the standings before the points reset. After the restart, he begins the playoffs tied with Austin Dillon for 10th in the driver standings with five bonus points for his Kentucky win.

Custer’s race win this year is among two top-fives and six top-10 finishes in the first 26 races of his rookie season.

