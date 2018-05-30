NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer back with Rick Ware Racing for Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Cole Custer announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he’s returning to the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team for a second-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

“Double Duty weekend,” Custer (@ColeCuster00) tweeted. “Excited to get back in a cup car this weekend at Pocono. Hoping to put the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang and No. 51 Ford Fusion up front!”

Custer drove the No. 51 to a 25th-place finish, three laps down, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

Custer also will drive the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, his regular ride, at Pocono on Saturday in the Pocono green 250.

Custer finished seventh in the 2017 Xfinity Series race at Pocono. He finished fifth in the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the track. Custer notched his only ARCA Racing Series victory in six series starts at Pocono in 2015.

The 2018 Xfinity Series season is Custer’s second of full-time competition in the series. Through the first 11 races, he has two top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. He finished his rookie Xfinity season with his first and, to this date, only series win last November at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 49-career starts in the Xfinity Series, Custer also has 10 top-fives and 29 top-10 finishes.

Custer, Timmy Hill, Justin Marks, B.J. McLeod, Harrison Rhodes and Cody Ware have shared driving duties No. 51 Cup Series entry, so far, this season. The best finish of the year, 13 races into the season, was a 12th with Ware as driver in February in the season-opening Daytona 500. RWR has one previous Cup Series start at Pocono. Ware ran 35 of 160 laps in the No. 51 at Pocono Raceway last year before retiring with a vibration and winding up 39th.

