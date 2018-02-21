NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer expected to make debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer is expected to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, according to a report from Motorsport.com. An official announcement putting Custer in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford for the Vegas race is expected later this week.

Last weekend’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway kicked off Custer’s second full season of Xfinity Series competition with Stewart-Haas Racing. He ended his rookie season with his first-career Xfinity win last November at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 39-career Xfinity Series starts, including five races in a partial 2016 schedule, Custer has a win, eight top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

Custer also competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series between 2014 and 2016, running the full season in 2016. In that series, he has 42-career starts, resulting in two wins, nine top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes.

