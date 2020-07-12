NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer grabs first-career win at Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Cole Custer won a four-way battle also involving his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as they approached the white flag in he Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta to claim his first-career Cup Series win in his 20th series race. The win was Stewart-Haas Racing’s fifth of the season, the others coming from Harvick.

“It’s unbelievable,” Custer said of scoring his first win. “We had a great car all day, one of the best cars I’ve ever driven in my life. It was really hard to pass. It was hard to get to the front. Once we got there, we took advantage of it, and I just can’t thank everybody at the shop. That’s probably the best car I’ve ever driven in my life — no lie or anything. I can’t thank Gene Haas enough and everybody at HaasTooling.com for taking a chance on me. I think the start of the year was not what we wanted; we were definitely far off at some places, but I think we’re starting to put it all together, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Truex finished second after starting in the back, because his car failed pre-reace inspection twice. Matt DiBenedetto was third, and Harvick fell back to fourth with a tire rub on the final lap. Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

“Man, it was crazy,” DiBenedetto said of the final restart. ”We had a really good car. I mean, we could have contended for the win. It was really fast, but lost track position when things shuffled around, and we had to do the wave around. Me and my spotter, I’ve got to give him a lot of credit, Doug Campbell. I told him we should win some sort of restart award. We were 18th, because of track position how it cycled out with like seven to go. We had two monstrous restarts and, then, pushed Cole to the win, there, which kind of felt cool. Good for him. Congrats, but this is a big race for us having the Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang in the Quaker State 400, so I wish we could have won it, but circumstances didn’t work out. We’ll take a strong finish and a really fast car.”

Blaney finished sixth after struggling with a shifter problem throughout the race.

The eighth caution of the race that came inside the final 10 laps of the 267-lap race as a result of Matt Kenseth spinning into the infield resulted in a restart with two laps remaining with Harvick and Truex on the front row. Custer restarted sixth.

Harvick had taken the lead from Truex on a restart with 13 laps remaining, following a Jimmie Johnson spin from contact with Brad Keselowski. Harvick has struggled for a significant portion of the race, to that point.

“It was fun,” Truex said. “I can’t say enough about the guys on this Auto Owners Camry. Everybody back at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) really went to work this week to try to get back to what we used to do here. Just hats off to the guys – James (Small, crew chief) and everybody. Just an unbelievable race car. In the end, there, just a bit unlucky losing the lead to Blaney on that first restart by a couple thousandths, and then, again, to the 4 (Harvick) when the caution came out. We were side-by-side. That’s kind of the way these things go sometimes. I’m really proud of the effort. Super-fast race car and feel like we’re back in the game now.”

The first half of the race was dominated by another SHR driver, Aric Almirola. Almirola took the lead from pole sitter Kyle Busch on lap 10 and led 128 laps, including a stage-one win at lap 80, before Blaney took the lead from him on lap 138.

When the race field cycled through green flag pit stops in the final 20 laps of the second stage that ended on lap 160, Keselowski stayed out longer and was up front when the stage ended.

Truex took the lead from Keselowski with 84 laps remaining. While Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin struggled throughout the race, at times struggling to stay on the lead lap, Truex was a frontrunner for the remainder of the event.

Other top-10 finishers included Bell in seventh, Almirola in eighth, Keselowski in ninth and Tyler Reddick in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway:

