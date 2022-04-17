NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer notches first pole on Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 16: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 Jacob Construction/HaasTooling Ford, Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, race during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Cole Custer claimed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City Dirt race.



“I wouldn’t call myself a dirt racing expert whatsoever,” Custer said. I did it when I was younger. I raced some Ford Focus midgets when I was in my early teens and I always loved dirt, but I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert. I’m nowhere near Kyle Larson, so getting my first pole at a dirt race is pretty crazy.”



The starting grid for Sunday’s race was set by four 15-lap qualifying, or heat, races. Custer’s pole came despite failing to win a heat. Instead, he finished second in the first qualifier. The eventual pole sitter, though, earned the most “passing points” after starting his respective heat in ninth, or last, position.



“The guys just did a great job guessing right on the track,” Custer said. “Obviously, it’s a totally different track than what we had yesterday, so we did a good job with that and was able to get to the top and make some good moves to try and pass some cars. Overall, just have to guess right on the track tomorrow, but it should start our race off a lot better.”

Tyler Reddick was the winner of the opening eat, garnering the third position for Sunday’s main event. Custer will share the front row for the Food City Dirt Race with Christopher Bell, winner of the second qualifier.



Chase Briscoe will start fourth Sunday, alongside Reddick in row two, after third in the second qualifying race Saturday.



Kyle Larson will start fifth in Sunday’s main event.

Justin Haley and Ty Dillon won the third and fourth qualifiers, respectively, claiming the sixth and seventh starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Starting eighth through 10th for the Food City Dirt Race will be Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.



Below, is the starting lineup for the Food City Dirt Race: