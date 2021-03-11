NASCAR Cup: Cole Custer’s crew chief suspended after Las Vegas race

08 February 2020–during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL.(HHP/Alan Marler)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued penalties to six NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, including one suspension, for improperly-secured lug nuts, discovered after Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer, was fined $20,000 and suspended for one race after the car had two loose or missing lug nuts in post-race inspection at LVMS. As a result, he’ll miss the March 14 race at Phoenix Raceway.

The other five crew chiefs penalized were fined $10,000 for one loose or missing lug nut. Those crew chiefs include Rodney Childers (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick), Luke Lambert (No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team of Chris Buescher), Ben Beschore (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch), James Small (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr.), and Greg Erwin (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto).

Two other crew chiefs, one from the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the other from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, were fined for an improperly-secured lug nut during the Las Vegas race weekend. Jason Trinchere, crew chief for Xfinity Series race winner A.J. Allmendinger on the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team, was fined $5,000. Trip Bruce, crew chief on the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team of Stewart Friesen in the Truck Series, was fined $2500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).