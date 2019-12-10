NASCAR Cup: Cole Pearn steps down

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and crew chief Cole Pearn celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Pearn has resigned from his position as crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Martin Truex Jr., opting to leave NASCAR, according to an announcement from JGR on Monday.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” Pearn said. “At the end of the day, I really want to spend time with my family and actually see my kids grow up. Being on the road, you are away from home so much and miss a lot of time with your family. I don’t want to miss that time anymore. I want to be there for all the things that my kids are going to experience while they are still young. I love racing and there isn’t a better place to be than Joe Gibbs Racing, but I don’t want to look back in 20 years and think about everything I missed with my wife and kids while I was gone. They are what is most important to me.”

Pearn has been Truex’s crew chief since 2015, first at Furniture Row Racing, and then, making the move with Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2019 season. The pairing of Truex and Pearn won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017 and finished second in the Cup Series driver standings in each of the last two seasons. They have 24 wins in 179 races, including seven in 2019 and eight in 2017.

“I cannot say enough good things about Cole and what he has meant for my career,” Truex said. “I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our race team over the past six years, going back to when he was my engineer at Furniture Row. Our friendship is what matters most to me and I’m happy that he’s doing what’s best for him and his family.”

Truex is the only driver for whom Pearn has been crew chief in the Cup Series, and the Cup Series is the only national series of NASCAR in which Pearn has held the position of crew chief.

Pearn’s replacement on the No. 19 hasn’t yet been announced.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).