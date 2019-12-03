NASCAR Cup: Cole Swindell added to banquet entertainment list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Country music artist Cole Swindell has been added to the entertainment list for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet, scheduled for Dec. 5 at Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

“I grew up watching Earnhardt as a kid with my dad and two brothers,” Swindell said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “I’ve been a NASCAR fan since I was a kid and have been blessed to become friends with some of the drivers in recent years, so this is a big honor to be invited to perform at the NASCAR awards as they recognize some of their best drivers, and we get to do it all in Nashville.”

Country singers Chris Janson and Cassadee Pope also are slated to participate in the 2019 banquet, Janson as a performer and Pope as a co-host, along with NASCAR personality Rutledge Wood.

Country artist Sam Hunt was expected to perform at this year’s banquet, but that plan was scrapped after Hunt was arrest for driving under the influence in Nashville recently.

The 2019 awards banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Thursday. It will air live on NBCSN.

