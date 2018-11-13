NASCAR Cup: Cole Whitt retires

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Whitt retired from competition as a NASCAR driver after Sunday’s Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, his TriStar Motorsports team has announced.

Below, is the announcement from the race team, distributed via Twitter (@TriStarRaceTeam):

Whitt drove the No. 72 Chevrolet for TriStar Motorsports part-time this season, sharing the seat with Corey LaJoie. Whitt drove the car in 13 races this year after driving it full-time last year. After the 2017 season, Whitt requested that his schedule be scaled back for 2018. One race remains this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. LaJoie will finish the season in the No. 72.

Whitt raced at least part-time in the Cup Series yearly between 2011 and 2018, running full seasons 2014-2015 and 2017. In 161-career starts, his best finish was an 11th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July 2016. Prior to joining TriStar Motorsports, Whit drove for teams including Jay Robinson Racing, Front Row Motorsports, BK Racing and Swan Racing.

Whitt also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series between 2010 and 2016, running one full season in each series. In 53-career Xfinity Series races, he finished in the top-five four times and posted 18 top-10 finishes. He notched two top-fives and 11 top-10s in 28 Truck Series races.

