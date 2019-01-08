NASCAR Cup: Coleman Pressley is Brad Keselowski’s new spotter

MARTINSVILLE, VA – MARCH 26: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Reese/DrawTite Ford, leads Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Caramel Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Libman Ford, during the weather delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 26, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Coleman Pressley will be Brad Keselowski’s spotter in 2019, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Team Penske confirmed Monday. Pressley replaces Keselowski’s longtime spotter Joey Meier, who announced his retirement from NASCAR spotting last year.

Meier had been Keselowski’s spotter since 2006.

Pressley, the son of former NASCAR driver Robert Pressley, was the spotter for A.J. Allmendinger on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team last year. Allmendinger, though, has been replaced by Ryan Preece in the No. 47, and Allmendinger has stepped away from full-time competition in NASCAR.

Coleman Pressley is a former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver. He made 12 starts in the series between 2009 and 2010, posting a best finish of 12th for JR Motorsports at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in 2010.

