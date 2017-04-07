NASCAR Cup: Corey LaJoie gets new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Randy Cox has been named Corey LaJoie’s new crew chief on the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“I’m very happy to be back with BK Racing for 2017,” Cox said. “I’ve known Corey and the LaJoie family for a long time. He’s a hardworking and hard-racing guy, and I’m eager to see what we can build together.”

Cox will be LaJoie’s third crew chief on the No. 83 team in 2017, just seven races into the season. LaJoie started the year with Doug Richert, with Ryan Dubois taking over after three races.

Cox has been a crew chief at BK Racing before, as he held the position with the organizations No. 26 team with Cole Whitt as driver in 2014. The following year, he followed Whitt to Front Row Motorsports. In all, Cox has 80 races of experience as a Cup-level crew chief, also working with drivers including Brian Vickers and Scott Speed.

“I have worked with Randy before, and I believe his abilities to make race strategy calls will be important and successful with the new stage format,” BK Racing owner Ron Devine said. “We are excited to reconnect Randy, BK Racing and the No. 83 team. Randy and Corey will join forces to provide BK Racing with increased on-track performance.”

Cox also has 82 races of experience as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, working with drivers including Whitt, Shane Hmiel, David Stremme, Kenny Wallace, Kenny Habul and Chase Miller.

“Randy has been around the garage his entire life, and he’s a racer like me, so we speak the same language,” LaJoie said. “I’m glad the BK Racing is giving him the reins to this No. 83 team.”

